Nigerians Are Suffering, Singer K1 Tells Tinubu

Renowned Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as K1 De Ultimate, has conveyed a message to President Bola Tinubu, highlighting the widespread suffering and discontent among Nigerians stemming from the current state of the economy.

In a video captured during one of his recent stage performances and circulated on Thursday, K1 De Ultimate addressed the prevailing sentiments of anguish and frustration experienced by citizens across the nation.

“I plead with you to find a solution to the plight of the masses. The citizens are crying and wailing. We’re suffering amid a lack of adequate power supply. How did things get to this point? I implore you to fix these problems,” K1 sang in the video.

“Listen to the complaints of the masses and treat such complaints with all seriousness.

“We know you to be a philanthropist, but we Nigerians are angry. The people of Nigeria are angry.

“The traders in this country are not happy. Look at what the dollar has become (a reference to the exchange rate),” K1 added.