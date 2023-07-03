Nigerians Are Suffering – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a former federal lawmaker and aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, has expressed deep concern over the prevailing level of hardship in the country.

Bwala voiced his distress regarding the exorbitant prices of essential commodities such as food items, transportation, goods and services, medical expenses, and school fees. He lamented the difficulties faced by the general population in meeting these basic needs.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Sunday, Bwala disclosed that he receives an average of 30 daily phone calls from individuals seeking assistance. This further highlights the extent of the challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians in their daily lives.

He wrote, “Nigerians are suffering; men, this is too much. High cost of everything; food items, transportation, goods and services, medicals, school fees.

“No day I get less than 30 calls, people are asking for just these simple things to survive in a nation endowed with every riches in natural and human resources. God help us.”