‘Nigerians are Sore Losers’: Abiodun Misconstrued – Ogun Govt

The Ogun State Government has said Governor Dapo Abiodun was misconstrued when reports quoted him as calling Nigerians losers.

Abiodun is said to have made the statement during an interview with Channels Television.

“The problem we have today is that Nigerians are sore losers. If you want a regime change, wait till 2027. Don’t begin to sponsor faceless, leaderless protests,” he was quoted as saying.

In a statement, the Ogun State Government described the quote as a distortion of the meaning of his actual statement.

The statement read, “In a recent interview on Channels TV with Seun Okinbaloye, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s comments were misinterpreted and misquoted to suggest that he said, “Nigerians are sore losers.” This is a gross distortion of the meaning of his actual statements.

“During the interview, Governor Abiodun addressed the increase in criticisms against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attributing them to some politicians who, having lost in the last general election, are now determined to undermine the president by any means necessary.

“Seun Okinbaloye, the host of the program, also discussed voter turnout, noting that the number of voters was relatively low compared to the country’s total population. In response, Governor Abiodun compared this to voter participation in elections in the UK and USA, emphasising that low voter turnout is not unique to Nigeria.

“Governor Abiodun holds Nigerians in high esteem and would never demean them in the manner being wrongly peddled by individuals with sinister and ulterior motives. His respect for the Nigerian people is unwavering, and any suggestion otherwise is unfounded and misleading.”