Nigerians Abroad Do Jobs They Refused At Home – Remi Tinubu

During an interview with Arise News on Thursday, Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, voiced criticism towards Nigerians living abroad who opt for jobs they were unable to pursue in Nigeria.

The former senator emphasized the importance of solidarity among Nigerians amidst the prevailing economic challenges. However, she questioned individuals who choose to leave the country, commonly referred to as “japa,” only to engage in professions they were not equipped for in their homeland.

“Nigerians we can help each other. It’s not that the government will begin to give food to everybody. It is for people God has blessed to help the poor,” she said.

She added, “Even those people saying they are going to Japa, they go there. What work are they going to do? Work that you refused to do at home where you have loved ones, you end up going to do that. Even with all their education, they are driving cabs but won’t drive cabs here.”