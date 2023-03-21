Nigerian Polls Peaceful – Foreign Observers

Foreign observers commend INEC for peaceful elections

…Say elections free, fair in Lagos

Foreign Observers under the aegis of the International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement, USA, have commended Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the peaceful conduct of last Saturday’s gubernatorial and States Assembly elections, particularly in Lagos State.

They also commended Domestic and Foreign Observers, Civil Society Organisations, political parties, and other stakeholders who showed the spirit of democracy and patriotism to make last Saturday’s Gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly Elections a success,

Head of the Police Chaplains Electoral Observation Mission in Nigeria, Ambassador Johaness Makouvia from Togo, gave the commendation on Monday during a news conference at Ikeja, Lagos State on March 18, 2023, Gubernatorial and House of Assembly Elections in Nigeria.

International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement is one of the Foreign Observers accredited by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe the just concluded general elections in the country.

Makouvia urged Nigerians, the Federal Government, political actors, and stakeholders to continue to promote peace and stability to consolidate democracy and rule of law in Nigeria.

“The IPCSL Mission reminds all sons and daughters of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that they remain the main actors in the development of their country and therefore, have an imperative to be natives of peace in all the states of their nation.

“The IPCSL Mission commends the Nigerian people, the central government, political actors, and all stakeholders in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It urges them to continue to preserve the peace and stability to consolidate democracy and the rule of law, especially in a challenging socio-political context,” he said.

While describing the election process as free and fair in Lagos, Ambassador Makouvia however condemned the tribal sentiments and violence recorded in parts of the state and some of the 2,117 polling units visited by the Mission Observers, across the country, with a call for peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

He implored all aggrieved political parties to resort to legal means to seek redress in court, rather than fomenting trouble in form of protests.

Ambassador Makouvia, who urged INEC to continue to interact with political parties, Civil Society Organisations to strengthen the national fabric as well as collaboration between various international missions, recommended increased voters and civic education for the sustenance of national peace.

The Mission deployed 182 observers from 13 countries including the United States, Denmark, Pakistan, Cameroon, Togo, Ghana and Niger Republic to 2,117 polling units across Nigeria during the 2023 general elections.