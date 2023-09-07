Nigerian Miners to Study in Australia – Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has said that Nigerian mini g professionals will soon be sent to Australia to study modern mining technology.

This was as he announced a deal reached between the Ministry of Solid Minerals and the Australian Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Energy, Corrective Services, and Industrial Relations, Bill Johnston.

In a post on X, Alake said the deal would enable Nigerian miners to practice for free in Australia which has a wealth of knowledge and skills in developing its modern mining industry.

“Through this initiative, Nigerian miners will benefit from training, study trips, and exchanges of mineral professionals as Nigeria aims to transform the sector.

“I’m personally delighted about this collaboration as it will lead to attracting FDI, forming a solid mineral corporation, and enabling the sector to compete globally.

“It’s an exciting time for Nigerian mining professionals, and we can’t wait to see the impact of this new knowledge and skill transfer on the sector,” he said.