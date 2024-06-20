Nigerian Midfielder Chidera Ejuke Joins Sevilla

Nigerian midfielder Chidera Ejuke is set to make his mark at Sevilla after signing a three-year contract with the option of an additional year. The 26-year-old joins the Spanish club on a free transfer, bringing an end to his recent loan spells in Germany and Belgium.

Ejuke previously played for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga and Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League. His move to Sevilla offers him a more permanent home and the opportunity to establish himself in La Liga.

Expressing his determination, Ejuke aims to contribute significantly to Sevilla’s success. The club, known for its strong performance in European competitions, will benefit from Ejuke’s versatility and experience gained from his time in different leagues.

“Thank you for the warm welcome. I’m very well, the last few days have been wonderful and I’m happy to be here,” he said at his unveiling ceremony on Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to starting with the exciting moments that I know will be here.”

He added: “Sevilla is a great team, it has a great football culture. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates, I know that the project is enormous and they want to reach the highest possible level and I am very excited.”