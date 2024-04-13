Nigerian Locates Fleeing Binance Executive in Kenya, Begin Extradition Talks

A senior official within the Nigerian presidency, speaking on condition of anonymity, has disclosed significant progress in efforts to expedite the extradition of Anjarwalla, an executive of Binance Holdings Limited, currently in Kenya. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with multiple international law enforcement agencies including INTERPOL, the US, UK, Northern Ireland, and Kenyan authorities, aims to bring Anjarwalla back to Nigeria to face charges of tax evasion, currency speculation, and money laundering.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukuyede, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to the extradition process in a recent statement, following Anjarwalla’s escape from custody on March 22. Anjarwalla, along with Binance Holdings Limited and another executive, Tigran Gambaryan, faces five-count charges related to financial crimes.

The Nigerian government has formally transferred the case from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to EFCC, signaling a heightened focus on the crackdown against Binance. This move comes amidst allegations of Binance’s involvement in manipulating Nigeria’s foreign exchange market, with the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, revealing that over $26 billion had been channeled through Binance without proper documentation.

Efforts to secure Anjarwalla’s extradition underscore the determination of Nigerian authorities to hold individuals and entities accountable for financial wrongdoing, both domestically and internationally.