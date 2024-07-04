Nigerian Forward Chukwudi Igbokwe Joins Rio Ave

Nigerian forward Chukwudi Igbokwe has signed a two-year contract with Portuguese Primera League side Rio Ave.

The 22-year-old, who played for Belgian Jupiler League side KAA Gent last season, left the club after his contract expired.

Rio Ave Futebol Clube announced the signing, confirming that Igbokwe’s contract will be valid until June 2026.

The club expressed their excitement about adding the talented attacker to their roster.

“Rio Ave Futebol Clube – Futebol, SAD reached an agreement with athlete Chukwudi Igbokwe to sign a contract valid until June 2026,” the statement stated.