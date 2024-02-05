Nigerian Artists Suffer Grammy Setback as South African, Indian Acts Triumph

Nigeria’s vibrant music scene faced disappointment at the 66th Grammy Awards, with none of the ten nominated Nigerian artists clinching awards in their respective categories.

Despite the buzz surrounding nominees like Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Ayra Starr, Olamide, and Asake, it was South African singer Tyla who emerged victorious in the inaugural ‘Best African Music Performance’ category with her 2023 hit, “Water”.

Burna Boy and Davido, both heavyweights in the afrobeats genre, fell short in the competitive field. Shakti’s world fusion band clinched the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ trophy with their album, “This Moment”, leaving Burna Boy’s “I Told Them” and Davido’s “Timeless” albums trailing behind.

In the Best Melodic Rap category, Lil Durk’s collaboration with J Cole on “All My Life” overshadowed Burna Boy’s hopes, denying him any Grammy success out of his four nominations.

Tems, who secured her first Grammy last year for Best Melodic Rap, faced disappointment this year in the Song Written for Visual Media category, failing to claim another win.

Indian composer Zakir Hussain stole the spotlight in the Best Global Music Performance category, triumphing with the track “Pashto” featuring Bela Fleck and Edger Meyer, leaving no room for Burna Boy and Davido.

The Nigerian music industry has been making significant strides globally, but the Grammy results underscore the fierce competition and the challenges Nigerian artists face in clinching one of the most prestigious music awards in the world.