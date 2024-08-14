Nigerian Arrested for Illegally Trying to Obtain Ugandan Passport

Three foreign nationals have been arrested for attempting to illegally obtain Ugandan passports.

The suspects including one Nigerian and two Cameroonian nationals, were apprehended while trying to fraudulently acquire the document at the Kampala Central Office on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The Nigerian suspect, identified as Rahman Adam Bolakale, allegedly used a national ID under the name Makenke Rahman Adam, despite holding a valid Nigerian passport. He reportedly claimed to be of Ugandan descent, stating that his father was from the Mufumbira tribe and his mother was a Muganda.

The two Cameroonian nationals, Sah Cruz Nyimaneke, alias Kato Cruz, and Sah Yuri Kor-Nyui, alias Wasswa Alex, were also caught attempting to fraudulently secure Ugandan passports.

The duo, who falsely identified themselves as Baganda twins, presented illegally acquired national IDs during their application. Both men are confirmed to have valid Cameroonian passports.

“Our legal team, in collaboration with other agencies, is thoroughly investigating the trio to ensure their prosecution,” said Simon Peter Mundeyi, Immigration Spokesperson.

“We want to reassure the public that our passport system is robust, and we consistently identify and apprehend such fraudsters.”

He further urged Ugandans to refrain from aiding foreigners in obtaining national documents illegally, warning of severe legal consequences for those involved.

“We encourage anyone with information on such individuals to promptly report them to us so that appropriate actions can be taken.”