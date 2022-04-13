Nigeria’ll Compete With US, Japan Economically If I’m President – Orji Kalu

Presidential hopeful, Senator Orji Kalu, has said that he can make Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compete with the United States, Japan and other developed nations.

This he says can be achieved within four years if he is elected president in 2023.

He said this while responding to questions regarding his presidential ambition, NAN reported.

In his words; “I can change the economy in four years, I can bring back the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to be competing with the U.S. and Japan and all the rest of them.

“I can bring back the capacity utilisation to be under 4 and 5 per cent like a hurricane.

“Everybody says he is a presidential aspirant, what is the experience, the public service experience, the capacity to build, I employ 13,000 workers in Nigeria and I have capacity to manage people.”

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chieftain however said he will only compete for the presidential ticket if his party zones it to the South East.

Uzor Kalu said; “But the party is supreme, if it zones the presidential position to South-East, I am number one candidate, there are only two zones that have never been President- the South- East and North –East.

“So, if they bring it to my zone, I am capable, I have everything it takes to deliver the APC to victory.

“Not by talk, but by action, I will rework the economy that every Nigerian, no matter where you live or stay you will be happy in your pocket, in your house, with sustained electricity and water supply. I will bring back the proudness of Nigerians to carry Nigerian passport, I am capable of doing that.

“Anybody that wants to be president must be a president that will be able to work for Nigerian people, the two major things a president should look at are the economy and security.

“These are areas of focus to bring back our economy to be a running economy.”