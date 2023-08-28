Nigeria Won’t Sustain Failed Economic Theory – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria will not sustain a failed economic theory that sees to the wastage of 90% of its scarce revenue in the servicing of external debts amid many development challenges facing the country.

The President made the statement on Sunday in Abuja while declaring open the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

While energizing the gathering of 16,190 lawyers in attendance with an extemporaneous speech, President Tinubu stated that the prosperity Nigerians require will only occur once poverty is banished from the society with the focused cooperation of Nigeria’s private sector leaders, many of whom were present at the opening.