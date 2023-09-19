Nigeria Will Support AU to Succeed in Africa – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has promised Nigeria’s support to ensure that the African Union (AU) is strategically positioned to secure consensus positions for the continent on economic and socio-political relations with the world.

Tinubu made this known as he engaged in a bilateral discussion with the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Azali Assoumani, on Monday in New York.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“There is nothing that can bring development and prosperity, outside of embracing freedom and constitutional order. It is a critical hallmark of sustainable development. We appreciate that the AU is working hard to bring about peace in the Sahel and is actively negotiating between the warring factions in Sudan. Peace in Sudan will be a great achievement. I appreciate your effort in Burkina Faso and our effective cooperation on Niger.

“You can call me at anytime and we will discuss the peace and stability of AU member states. We need stability and prosperity for the black race. This is our era. We must be peaceful in order to take maximum advantage of the developmental opportunities presented to Africa in this era. We must build a model of sustainable development. Nigeria will collaborate with you. But we must move beyond those whose vision of Africa is narrow and evil. We are not afraid of confrontation, but we prefer to be restrained for now, at this time,” the President was quoted as saying.

The Chairperson of the African Union, President Azali Assoumani, noted that the African Union seeks to complete Nigeria’s effort in securing peace and prosperity in Africa, rather than competing with it.

“It is our responsibility to confront the extra-constitutional wrestling for power on the continent. We have told China and Russia that they have a responsibility to ensure that there is stability in these countries, as there will be no developmental partnership where there is a lack of stability in countries being impacted by coupists. We appreciate your stand on these matters,” the AU Chairperson said.

As President of the Union of Comoros, the AU Chairperson said that Comoros seeks to learn from Nigeria’s experience concerning the steady improvement in diversity management, electoral officiation and economic growth over many years.

“We want to turn our country into an emerging economy and we need the experience of Nigeria as we seek your cooperation to conduct an election that will win us the respect of the international community and allow us to develop at the right speed and quality,” the Comoros President emphasized.