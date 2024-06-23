Nigeria Will Remain United, Says Olumba Olumba Obu

The founder and spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, has asserted that Nigeria will remain united despite growing tensions.

Addressing followers at the conclusion of the weeklong anniversary celebration of the Men’s Fellowship, a segment of his spiritual organization, Obu called on those inciting division to desist. He emphasized that efforts to disintegrate the nation would be futile.

He said, “Let all spirits, angels, and men, even those in political authority, know that Nigeria is the abode of God Almighty.

“No spirit, angel, or man can divide this country.

“All those agitating for division or fanning the embers of disunity in this country should be aware that this is the time when God is perfecting His will for the country.”