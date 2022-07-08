Nigeria Will Be Worse Under Peter Obi – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said Nigeria will be worse under a Peter Obi presidency.

This he blames on the intolerant attitude of Obi’s supporters.

He, however, pointed out that Obi’s choice of Datti Baba Ahmed as running mate was excellent.

He tweeted, “As bad as Nigeria now is, it will be worse under Obi. Peter’s horde are most intolerant. Datti Baba Ahmed is an excellent choice. He is not cut from their cloth. The Obi mob can’t tolerate what Buhari tolerates. I shudder to think of a Nigeria under their rule!”

Omokri served as an aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan.