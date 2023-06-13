Nigeria Urged To Battle Illicit Financial Flows

Call for Action against Corruption and Illicit Financial Flows

Mrs. Souad Aden-Osman, the Head of Secretariat of the African Union High-Level Panel on IFFs and the Working Group on CAPAR, emphasized the urgent need for African countries, including Nigeria, to address the alarming rate of corruption and illicit financial flows.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Conference on addressing IFFs and Asset Recovery in Dakar, Senegal, Aden-Osman highlighted the crucial role of curbing corruption and IFFs in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Focus on Africa’s Developmental Aspirations

The IFFs and Asset Recovery conference, held alongside the 2023 Global Conference of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), aims to tackle the critical issues of illicit financial flows and asset recovery.

Despite Africa being home to the majority of EITI’s member states, this is the first time the global conference is being held on the continent.

The conference provides a platform to discuss strategies to combat corruption, promote transparency, and ensure accountable management of Africa’s oil, gas, and mineral resources.

CAPAR: Tracing Africa’s Assets and Advocating for Change

CAPAR, the Common Africa Position on Asset Recovery, serves as a policy advocacy tool to negotiate the repatriation and effective management of Africa’s assets, including cultural heritage and financial resources lost through illicit flows.

Aden-Osman emphasized the role of the African Union High-Level Panel in mobilizing various stakeholders, including governmental agencies, civil society organizations, and advocacy groups, to implement the recommendations of the panel and work towards a more inclusive and transparent international financial and trade governance system.