Nigeria, UN Sign MoU On Counter-Terrorism

The Nigerian Government, acting through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT), have formally entered into Memorandums of Understanding aimed at bolstering the nation’s counter-terrorism endeavors.

As conveyed in a statement by Zakari Mijinyawa, the Head of the Strategic Communications Office of the National Security Adviser, these MOUs signify the continuation of Nigeria’s collaborative initiatives with the global community in confronting the intricate and pervasive challenge of terrorism. This menace remains a foremost complication jeopardizing peace, security, and stability across nations worldwide.

The parties involved have also committed to sustained cooperation in identifying, amassing, and disseminating best practices and insights gained. They will actively explore novel prospects by fostering discussions and partnerships through the facilitation of capacity-building initiatives.

Rear Admiral YEM Musa, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), representing National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, underlines that the establishment of these two Memorandums of Understanding marks a significant milestone in solidifying Nigeria’s partnership with UNOCT, aiming for an even more fortified joint approach to counter-terrorism efforts.

Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General from the Office of Counter-Terrorism, underscores that the MOUs envision broader collaboration across diverse spheres. These include addressing terrorist mobility, curbing the financing of terrorism, enhancing border and maritime security, and providing comprehensive counter-terrorism training within Nigeria.