Nigeria To Partner Switzerland In Digital Education

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs Monilola Udoh has said that Nigeria is ready to partner with Switzerland in digital education through Science, Technology and Innovation. (STI)

Mrs. Udoh said this today when a delegation from Swiss Embassy led by the Director, Foreign Affairs of Ecole Polytechnique Fedederale de Lausanne (EPFL) Mr. Kuttel Olivier paid a courtesy visit to her office on Friday, in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary stated that Nigeria has a long history in developing digitalized education, noting that careful collaboration with other countries, the nation can achieve her desire goal.

She reiterated that digital education will ensure skills acquisition, wealth creation and job opportunities to our team youths.

She pointed out that enhanced access to education by Nigerians is necessary for socio-economic development of the nation.

To this end she assured delegation of the Ministry’s commitment to collaborate with Nigerians and Switzerland in digital education as it will help people to access network and internet.

According to her, “we know that EPFL is a non profitable institution that is why we are ready to collaborate on that basis as it will help us identify with such universities that have talents in our country.”

She expressed satisfaction with the proposal due to its importance in research findings and methodologies.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation Mr. Kuttel Olivier said that the purpose of their visit is to collaborate with the ministry in area of digital education by fishing out young talented African Students in various universities to train and equip them through digital education so that they will become entrepreneurs to train and retrain others in the country.