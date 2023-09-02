Nigeria Recalls UK Ambassador Sarafa Isola

Nigeria has recalled Ambassador to United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola.

In the letter of his recall signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar dated 31st August, 2023, the recalled ambassador is asked to report back to Abuja.

The letter reads: “I have the honour to notify you of Mr. President’s decision to recall you, signaling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to theUnited Kingdom.

‘By this communication, you are now expected to commence the propose of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31st October, 2023 at the latest.

‘I seize this opportunity to express Mr. President’s appreciation for the service you have rendered in your capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Principal Representative in United Kingdom.

‘While looking forward to welcoming you in Abuja on your return, please allow me to join Mr. President in thanking your Excellency for your exemplary leadership and service to Nigeria. I wish you God’s continued guidance in your future endeavours.

‘Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.’