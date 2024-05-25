Headline

Nigeria Ready to Partner Germany for Hydrogen Market – Shettima

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
57
Shettima
Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to tap from the $130 billion global hydrogen market by partnering with the Republic of Germany in the development of its green energy sector.

The idea, according to him, is the advancement of the country’s hydrogen market in line with its renewable energy objectives and the global energy transition plan from fossil to green sources.

Shettima stated this on Friday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a German delegation led by a member of German Parliament and Hydrogen Commissioner, Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Mr. Till Mansmann.

Underscoring the importance of strong partnership between Nigeria and Germany, the Vice President said, “We cannot run away from the fact that sooner than later we have to do away with fossil fuels and resort to green energy for a sustainable world and an inclusive economic growth.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
57

Related Articles

Bola Tinubu

Nigeria Was Bleeding When I Took Over – Tinubu

5 hours ago
Tinubu

LG Administration Critical to Development – Tinubu

5 hours ago

Yusuf Orders Arrest of Deposed Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero

6 hours ago

Troops Bust Syndicate Supplying Fuel to Ambazonia Rebels

20 hours ago