Nigeria Rated 11th In Global Internet Penetration – NCC

On Thursday, the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission unveiled that Nigeria had achieved the eleventh position worldwide in terms of Internet penetration, and a commendable seventh position in global mobile phone usage.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Emerging Technology Forum for the Telecommunications Industry in Abuja, Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, conveyed this information. Representing the EVC, Abraham Oshadami, the Head of Spectrum Database Management at NCC, communicated that the NRI team’s comprehensive global data underscored the imperative of digital transformation on a worldwide scale. This transformation, he emphasized, was crucial for harnessing the socio-economic benefits offered by the digital age.

He further elaborated that the NRI’s evaluation encompassed 131 economies, evaluating their performance across four key domains: technology infrastructure, governance, human resources, and overall impact.

He said, “Nigeria is a telecommunications powerhouse, accounting for 82 per cent of the continent’s telecom subscribers and 29 per cent of the continent’s internet consumption.”

“Our country ranks eleventh in the world for Internet penetration and seventh in mobile phone usage.

“The NRI team’s global data shows that digital transformation is a global imperative for maximising the social and economic effects of the digital era. Despite these remarkable metrics, our Network Readiness Index (NRI) ranking for 2022 of 109th out of 131 countries is both humbling and challenging.”

Danbatta went on to state that, as representatives of social and economic development in the country, prioritising network preparedness is not only a strategic need but also a mission.

“It can create new inequalities, which can hinder the ability of younger generations to engage in the digital economy, but it also remains a powerful way to do more with less at all levels of income. Formal education is evolving, and metrics are important to support informed policy making,” he said.