Nigeria Prioritising Climate Change Interventions – Shettima

The President Bola Tinubu administration is prioritizing Climate Change interventions to address the menace of desertification, coastal erosion, and flooding, particularly collaborating more with individuals and institutions that share the government’s vision for a sustainable future.

This was one of the highlights of Vice President Kashim Shettima’s remarks, after receiving a presentation titled: “Building Climate Resilience for Enhanced National Security: Strategic Options for Nigeria by 2035”, by the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31 participants, on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President who acknowledged the devotion of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and related institutions to the advancement of the nation’s interests, noted that “your voices are heard and your contributions valued. Government shares your informed concerns for the security implications of underestimating the devastations of climate change.”

According to Kashim Shettima, “the Green Wall Project, which has been prioritized by the government, stands as a testament to our unyielding resolve to shield our habitat and bolster our nation’s security. It is heartening to witness the alignment between your findings and our government’s policy objectives, reinforcing our belief that a holistic and comprehensive approach is essential to tackling these challenges effectively.”

Speaking further about the significance of the NDC Cousre 31 research report, Sen. Shettima said “your research findings hold the promise of a more resilient and secure Nigeria, and together, we shall forge ahead, united in our pursuit of a better tomorrow.”

Continuing, the VP said “your research findings also resonate deeply with the government’s ongoing commitment to address the menacing spectres of desertification, coastal erosion, and flooding. We recognize that a nation’s security is intricately linked to the environmental challenges it faces. As such, your insights provide a roadmap for charting a course toward a more resilient, secure, and sustainable future for Nigeria.”

He particularly commended the management of the National Defence College for its commitment, zeal, passion and sacrifice in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

The Vice President also restated the Federal Government’s resolve to adopt additional measures to address the banditry plaguing the northwest region.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the research report is among other objectives, aimed at preferring solutions to climate change challenges with implications to national security.

In the presentation of the report on behalf of the Course 31 participants, Col O N Ejiga emphasized efforts made by the Federal Government to address Climate Change, citing examples of practices in other parts of the world.

The report highlighted policy and institutional frameworks as well as possible funding sources for addressing climate change challenges in Nigeria.

He recommended the adoption of strategies that will actualise the realisation of Nigeria’s targets and objectives on the short, medium and long terms, proposing improved external collaborations and enhanced community participation in climate adaptation programmes.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the Course 31 Research Report and other publications of the NDC to the Vice President by the Commandant of the College.

The Commandant’s delegation included the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, some directors, directing staff and some course participants.