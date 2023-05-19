Nigeria Police Nab Shop Breakers, 48 Recover Stolen Phones

On Tuesday, at about 1830 hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Katsina State Police Command succeeded in arresting the duo, Abubakar Haruna a.k.a Zagi, ‘m’, aged 23 years old of Nwala quarters, Katsina, and one Ibrahim Sani a.k.a Sisi, ‘m’, aged 22 years old of Goron Gida quarters, Katsina.

Nemesis caught up with the duo when they criminally conspired and broke into the shop of one Jamilu Haske, ‘m’, a GSM phone dealer, situated at Tsohuwar Tasha, Katsina, and stole away forty-eight (48) GSM handsets with intent to dispose same at Niger Republic. During the course investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the offense and further stated that they conspired with one Tayi, now at large, to perpetrate the heinous act. Effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspect. Investigation is ongoing.

Similarly, in another development on the same date at about 2215hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting one Umar Abubakar alias Sabon-Sarki, ‘m’, aged 23 years old, of Rahamawa quarters, Katsina, a notorious suspected gang leader of social miscreants (Kauraye), terrorizing Sabuwar Unguwa, Rahamawa, and Janbango areas of the Katsina metropolis. A sharp, dangerous knife which the suspect used to attack officers’ detailed to arrest him while trying to evade arrest was recovered. Investigation is ongoing.