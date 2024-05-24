Nigeria, Pakistan to Partner in Defence Equipment Production

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has assured the Pakistan Government of Nigeria’s readiness to partner in the production of Defence equipment and hardware through the newly signed Nigerian Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act.

The Minister stated this when he received the delegation from the Pakistan Air Force led by AVM Zaeem on courtesy visit to his office in Ship House Abuja.

Dr Bello said that besides Nigeria’s willingness to partner with Pakistan to enhance military needs and requirements, the need to collaborate in exchange of real time intelligence sharing will also deepen the long time established relationship with Pakistan Government.

He assured the delegation that the Ministry will come up with the requirements for proper documentation and further engagements that will be of great benefit to both countries.

The delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Zaeem, are in Nigeria to participate in the 60th Anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force and 3rd African Air Force Forum slated for May,23rd and 24th 2024 in Abuja while the grand finale will be on May, 25th 2024 at Kaduna. This historic events will attract several Chiefs of Air Staff and many aerospace industry leaders from across the world.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation AVM Zaeem said that Pakistan will support Nigeria in the Production of Military equipment cooperation to boost the nation’s fight against insecurity.

He further said that Nigeria and Pakistan have maintained military ties over the years and they are willing to help Nigeria fight insecurity by providing real time intelligence sharing and training.