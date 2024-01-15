Nigeria on Verge of Rising Again – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said Nigeria is on the verge of rising again just as he called on Nigerians to have faith in the current political system.

Speaking during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday, Abiodun urged Nigerians to shun all acts of violence or act that do not define them as a people..

Abiodun also called on Nigerians to continue to be their brother’s keeper, urging them to stay away from sowing discord among themselves.

The governor urged Nigerians to subscribe to the spirit of nation-building and nationalism while supporting the families of fallen heroes.

“Let us eschew the spirit of brotherhood amongst ourselves. Let us uphold the spirit of not just nationhood but optimism. Let us have faith in our system, our government, and our leaders. Nigeria is on the verge of rising again.

“For those of us that are not privileged or bold enough to join the armed forces, we should subscribe to nation-building and patriotism.

“We should not be the ones that continue to sow the seed of discord amongst ourselves. We should not begin to fan the flame of discord amongst ourselves; let us be our brother’s keeper.

“Let us shun all act of violence or acts that do not define us as a people, acts that does not define us as citizens of the biggest conglomeration of black people on the continent,” he said.

Prince Abiodun charged Nigerians to show an act of kindness to the patriots who paid the ultimate price for defending the territorial integrity of the country by reaching out to the families they left behind, saying that government can not do it alone.