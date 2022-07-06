Nigeria Now Terror, Mass Murder Capital – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said Nigeria is now the capital of mass murder and terrorism.

He said this in reaction to an attack by bandits on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Katsina State.

This is despite the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, saying the country was safer than it was before the Buhari administration took over in 2015.

Listing recent terror incidents, Femi Fani-Kayode wrote, “Abuja’s Kuje prison attacked and bombed.

“President’s convoy attacked; 45 people killed in attack in Niger; 90 people killed in attack in Zamfara; 50 people killed in attack on Church in Ondo.”

He concluded that, “We are now the world’s mass murder and terrorism capital! This is INDEFENSIBLE!”

Spokesman to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday night, said, “The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered.”