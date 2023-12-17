Nigeria Not a Failed State – Jega

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has cautioned that Nigeria is currently a “failing” state, emphasizing the urgency for comprehensive restructuring to avert the risk of becoming a “failed” state before the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the maiden convocation of Bauchi State University, Gadau, Jega stressed the need for immediate action to rescue the country from its precarious state. He clarified that the distinction between a “failing” state and a “failed” state lies in the government’s ability to provide security, welfare, and basic needs for its citizens.

Jega’s call for restructuring is grounded in his belief that addressing systemic issues before the upcoming elections is crucial for the nation’s stability and progress. His remarks echo concerns about the trajectory of Nigeria’s governance, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the well-being and security of the populace.

The statement comes against the backdrop of increasing challenges, including security threats, economic uncertainties, and social unrest, which have fueled discussions about the need for a fundamental overhaul of the country’s political and administrative structure.