Nigeria Never Applied To Join BRICS – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has provided clarity on Nigeria’s status in relation to the BRICS bloc, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

In a statement to Channels Television on Friday, Shettima addressed the matter on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit held in South Africa. This came shortly after the BRICS economic bloc announced its acceptance of six new members, including Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

In response to the varied reactions among Nigerians, who questioned Nigeria’s absence from the group, the Vice President emphasized that the country had not sought membership in BRICS. He attributed this decision to the democratic principles upheld by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing the importance of consensus-building.

Representing Nigeria at the summit, Shettima extended a call to Nigerians residing in South Africa, urging them to uphold the law and demonstrate respect for their host citizens in their places of residence.