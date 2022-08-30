Nigeria Needs Visionary Leadership – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs a visionary leader and disruptive thinker to get it back on the right trajectory.

This is as he expressed his desire to take Nigeria from consumption to production.

The former governor of Anambra made this known in a series of tweets after meeting with some Nigerians in Toronto, Canada.

Obi said, “It can only take one visionary leadership and disruptive thinker for Nigeria to be put back on the right trajectory. Our vision and mission is to give full expression to our democracy by moving our country from consumption to production.”

“You have the network and numbers to be able to negotiate the priorities of the government, especially during the election period as the one we are embarking on soon.

“You should be able to place pressing issues on the agenda of the candidates and subsequently, on the front burners for the new government that will be formed.-PO.”