Nigeria Needs Leader To Stop Wastage – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs a leader who will stop wastage and rebuild the trust of the citizens in the country.

Speaking at the Rwang Pam stadium in Jos, Plateau State, Obi stated that the only fault his detractors have found in him is stinginess, adding that Nigeria needed a leader who will save and not squander resources.

This was contained 8n a statement signed by the Obi-Datti Campaign Council.

The statement read in part, “The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, landed on the Plateau on Friday declaring that what is needed in this country going forward is a leader that will stop wastages and begin the rebuilding of a new Nigeria that the people will be loyal and faithful to, not to their various political parties.

“Obi noted that the only accusation against him is stinginess, but remarked that Nigeria needs a stingy person to safeguard its resources and deploy them appropriately.

“Obi told the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba when he paid him homage in his palace that saving is a character formation, noting that while other candidates accused themselves of stealing government money, the only accusation against him was stinginess, adding that it is time for Nigerian leaders to stop wastages in government.

“The Labour Party flag bearer said that the Obidient movement does not necessarily represent a political party but a people of different formations desirous of building a new Nigeria.”