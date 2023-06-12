Nigeria Needs Institutions To Strengthen Democratic Values – Orji Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Kalu, has emphasized the importance of establishing robust institutions to uphold democratic values in Nigeria. In his message on Democracy Day in Abuja, Kalu urged politicians to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians in the government’s policy agenda.

Democracy Day, observed annually from May 29 to June 12, commemorates the courageous individuals who fought for the establishment of democratic rule in Nigeria since 1999.

As a former governor of Abia state, Kalu also called upon Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to support President Bola Tinubu’s new administration in its efforts to rejuvenate Nigeria.

Kalu cautioned politicians against engaging in divisive rhetoric and spreading false accusations, emphasizing that the unity of Nigeria is paramount and should not be subject to negotiation.

He further stressed that the political class should prioritize the collective interests of Nigerians over personal ambitions, in order to foster a prosperous Nigeria.

“As we mark the 30 years of the June 12, 1993 presidential election believed widely to have been won by Bashorun MKO Abiola, the political class must live up to expectations by imbibing Abiola’s leadership qualities.

“It is a new era for the country and as such, all hands must be on deck to support the new President for the sake of nation building.

“Nigeria’s democracy has been growing steadily. No doubt there are a few challenges but above all, the country has sustained democratic processes at all levels.

“We must build institutions that will strengthen democratic virtues in the interest of the people,’’ Kalu said.