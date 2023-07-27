Nigeria Needs Good Leaders – Kumuyi

During a press conference held in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, emphasized the crucial role of individuals with good intentions and effective action in steering the country out of its current economic challenges.

As the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi commenced, the pastor encouraged Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing situation.

He reassured them that brighter possibilities lie ahead, provided they approach their endeavors with a combination of prayer, strategic planning, and dedicated pursuit to create a positive impact in the nation. Pastor Kumuyi’s message conveyed hope and emphasized the importance of proactive efforts in bringing about meaningful change.