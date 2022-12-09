Nigeria Needs Deliverer, Not Leader – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Faith Tabernacle Church has said what Nigeria needs is a deliverer, not a leader.

The clergyman then lamented the current security and economic crises, adding that he warned Nigerians in 2015 that the country was heading for trauma.

Oyedepo said this on Thursday while delivering a sermon during this year’s edition of Shiloh at his church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

He said, “I think I am prompted by the spirit we need to pray for this nation. I warned this nation in 2015 that we were heading for crisis and trauma, many were washing their mouth. They are off today.

“God does not require consensus to raise a prophet. I saw a nation going down the drain, I cried. There are many prophets of politicians who speak what they want to hear.

“I have been very silent, what we need now is not a leader, it is a deliverer. Almost nothing remains except the church that can be called a nation.”