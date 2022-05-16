Nigeria Needs An Active President – Saraki

The immediate past Senate President Bukola Saraki has sad Nigeria Needs an active President.

This is as he lamented the security challenges facing the country while expressing the belief that Nigeria can still be rescued.

Saraki said this when he met with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State.

“Nigeria today is not the Nigeria I know. It’s possible to rescue Nigeria. My records are there in every office that I had occupied.

“You need a president that will take action, I have stood for the integrity of the National Assembly and Nigeria. I will provide the kind of leadership that will end banditry.

“We must be able to end this issues of banditry. We know why it has not ended, we need the right president with the right technology. We need a president that will take us out of this present mess,” Saraki said.

Speaking on his agenda for Benue State, Saraki promised to invest in and support agricultural development in the state.

The PDP presidential aspirant said that he would replicate the agricultural transformation he did when he was a governor in Kwara state in Benue.

“I will invest and support agriculture in Benue State,” he said.

On his part, Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, urged a presidential aspirants to come together and reach a consensus.