Nigeria Must Survive – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON has vowed to continue to fight and give everything for the survival of the country.

The Governor, who insisted that Nigeria must survive, harped on need to rotate the Presidency for equality and fairness.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Sunday at the Holy Service commemorating the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House Cathedral, Region 22 Headquarters, Oke-Ijebu, Akure, the state capital.

The Governor appreciated all the security agencies in the State including the Military, Police, DSS, NSCDC, Amotekun Corps, and the Nigerian Legion for their commitment and resilience in protecting Ondo State and serving the nation.

He solicited ceaseless prayers for the peace and security of the country and Ondo State in particular, especially as the forthcoming general elections draws nearer.

Arakunrin Akeredolu equally charged everyone to conduct themselves in a peaceful and patriotic manner during the electioneering and on the Election Day.

The Governor, who took the First Lesson from the Book of 2 Samuel 1:17-27, disclosed that the celebration is marked annually to rekindle interest in the affairs of the families, dependants and relations of Nigerians who lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping operations across the globe.

” I am equally mindful of the fact that several security challenges have claimed lives of many of our great officers and soldiers. Indeed, the selfless services of our men in this noble profession, to ensuring national cohesion and global peace cannot be quantified.

“The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is, therefore, to honour our departed war heroes and veterans and appreciate those still alive particularly those that had suffered various deprivations in the cause of their duties and operations.

“I wish to reiterate that the annual celebration will not be complete without creating avenue for us to thank God for how far he had led us as a nation and as a State. This solemn service is equally an opportunity to commit the dependants of the departed heroes and those amongst them that are still alive, into God’s hands.

“Aside this, the occasion provides an avenue for us to pray for God’s protection upon those that are currently in active service for successes in whatever peacekeeping operations they might be called upon to participate in.

“As much as our prayers are needed, there is the constant need for our generous supports both in cash and kind for the widows and dependants of the fallen heroes, the veterans: those who are still alive and those physically challenged.

“One of the numerous ways to do this is to donate generously through the Emblem Appeal Fund. Kindly permit me, therefore, to emphasise here that the proceeds from the sale of Emblems is strictly for the Nigerian Legion for the welfare of the Ex-servicemen and their dependants”, the Governor said.

Present at the Church service were the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; other top government functionaries, top military officers led by the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig. Gen. Muktar Adamu represented by Lt. Col. Andrews Osueke, Ondo State Council of the Nigerian Legion, led by the Chairman, Col. Olu Apata (Rtd), among several others.

The Pastor in charge of the Region, Pastor Elijah Ajibade, in his message titled, “Appreciating the Sacrifice of our Patriots”, also thanked the state government for holding the programme at the church.

Pastor Ajibade explained that the selfless service of both serving and fallen heroes should not go unnoticed, stressing that the fallen heroes had paid the supreme sacrifice to defend the territorial integrity of the nation.

The man of God equally appreciated the government for the continued support given to the widows and dependants of the fallen heroes, saying it will go a long way to renew their confidence in the country.

The Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig. Gen. Muktar Adamu represented by Lt. Col. Andrews Osueke, thanked Governor Akeredolu for his unwavering commitment to the security of the state by giving necessary support to security agencies in the sunshine state.

He assured that all the security agencies will continue to ensure security of lives and property of the citizens even as the February 25 general election approaches.