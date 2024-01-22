Nigeria Makes History With Winter Youth Olympics Debut

In a historic turn of events, Nigeria has made its inaugural appearance at the ongoing Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, marking the country’s first-ever participation in the event.

A delegation of six athletes from Nigeria has taken center stage, competing in the challenging sport of curling. Notably, Nigeria has etched its name in history as the first African nation to qualify and partake in the Winter Youth Olympics.

The announcement of this groundbreaking achievement was conveyed in an official statement released on Monday by the Media Office of the Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh. The statement highlights the significance of Nigeria’s entry into the Winter Youth Olympics, showcasing the country’s commitment to fostering diverse talents in the realm of winter sports.

Nigeria’s journey in the realm of competitive curling commenced in 2018, when the nation became the pioneer African member of World Curling. This milestone laid the groundwork for the emergence of new and promising talents in the sport, ultimately culminating in the representation of Nigeria at the Winter Youth Olympics.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games, running from January 19 to February 1, 2024, serve as a platform for young athletes worldwide to showcase their prowess in various winter disciplines. Nigeria’s presence not only signifies a monumental leap for the nation but also underscores the inclusive and global nature of the Olympic movement.

As the competition unfolds, the eyes of the world are on Nigeria’s athletes, who have embraced the spirit of sportsmanship and unity, breaking barriers and creating a lasting legacy on the icy slopes of Gangwon.