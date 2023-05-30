Nigeria Made My Father Suffer Sleepless Nights – Tinubu’s Daughter

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu, has said her father suffered sleepless nights over Nigeria’s issues.

Tinubu-Ojo said this in a post on Twitter a day after her father was sworn in as Nigeria’s President, taking over from Muhammadu Buhari.

According to her, Tinubu becoming President was a result of his sleepless nights that caught the attention of God.

Tinubu-Ojo said as she shared photos showing her father’s first day in office as President.

She tweeted, “Dear Dad, your long time dream for a better Nigeria, your sleepless night brooding over what ought/ought not to be for our dear country has caught the attention of the Almighty God who has in return given you the grace to lead the line, May God grant you the wisdom to succeed.”