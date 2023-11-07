Nigeria LNG Limited Advances Oil and Gas E-Market

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), a prominent player in the nation’s liquefied natural gas sector, recently revealed that contracts worth $5 billion under its Train-7 project were awarded to Nigerian engineers and service providers. This revelation emerged during a pivotal engagement session between NLNG’s Management, led by Managing Director Dr. Philip Mshelbila, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote. The interaction took place at the gas company’s operational base in Finima, Bonny Island, as part of the three-day Nigerian Content Stakeholders Retreat.

The heart of this dialogue was the agreement inked by the oil and gas industry leaders to launch the Oil and Gas E-Market Place, a significant stride towards implementing a crucial provision of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act. This digital platform will facilitate the roll-out of tender opportunities from NLNG on the E-Market electronic platform, creating an avenue for transparent and efficient transactions, as stipulated in Section 106 of the NOGICD Act.

Dr. Mshelbila emphasized the long-standing collaboration between NLNG and the NCDMB, highlighting their unwavering commitment to fulfilling statutory obligations. He specifically recognized the pivotal role played by the NCDMB in the initiation of the Train-7 project and affirmed NLNG’s dedication to extending its local content efforts beyond mere compliance with the provisions of the NOGICD Act. The Managing Director expressed NLNG’s commitment to initiatives that foster in-country productivity and economic diversification, underlining their vision to be “a globally competitive LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria.”

Dr. Mshelbila also addressed the challenges NLNG faces due to inadequate gas supply and recurrent vandalism on supply pipelines, which have led to production constraints. He shared the company’s exploration of various options, including collaboration with security agencies to combat pipeline vandalism and engagement with joint venture partners to enhance gas production. Furthermore, NLNG is considering procuring gas from international and indigenous gas producers to bolster the performance of its existing facilities.

Additionally, Dr. Mshelbila expressed concerns about the delay in deepwater gas projects critical to the Train-7 and future expansions, despite substantial progress in constructing the Train-7 plant. These developments underscore the complexities and opportunities within Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape.