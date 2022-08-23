Nigeria Lacks Heroes To Inspire Young Ones – Chimamanda

Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie has said Nigeria lacks “heroes” to inspire its younger population.

Adiche said this while addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos State.

“We are starved of heroes. Our young people do not find people to look up to anymore,” the award-winning writer said during the event.

She urged Nigerians to be open to self-criticism which she said will engender good leadership in the nation.

“As long as we refuse to untangle the knot of injustice, peace cannot thrive. If we don’t talk about it, we fail to hold leaders accountable and we turn what should be transparent systems into ugly opaque cults,” Chimamanda noted.

“My experience made me think there’s something dead in us, in our society; a death of self-awareness and ability for self-criticism.

“There’s a need for resurrection. We cannot avoid self-criticism but criticise the government. We cannot hide our own institutional failure while demanding transparency from the government.”