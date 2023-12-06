Nigeria, Kuwait Sign Air Services Agreement at ICAN Event

In a significant development at the International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, announced the signing of a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with the State of Kuwait. This pivotal agreement paves the way for the initiation of direct flights, encompassing both passengers and cargo, between the two nations.

Keyamo emphasized the far-reaching impact of this accord on bilateral relations, expressing optimism that it would not only stimulate trade but also bolster tourism and economic ties between Nigeria and Kuwait.

In a post about the ongoing ICAO event, the minister shared, “Earlier on Tuesday, I signed the legal Instrument of BASA on behalf of Nigeria. My team and I are actively engaged in negotiations with various countries present at this annual ICAO event to explore different routes. These discussions will continue throughout the week.”

The signing of the BASA signifies a strategic move to enhance connectivity and cooperation in the aviation sector. By establishing direct air links, both nations aim to facilitate smoother movement of people and goods, fostering a more robust exchange of commerce and cultural experiences.