Nigeria is Golden Opportunity for Qatar – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has shared with Qatari investors the vast opportunities Nigeria has to offer in various fields including oil and gas, solid minerals, tourism, and healthcare.

Tinubu did this at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha on Sunday, where he performed the quintessential role of Nigeria’s marketing chief.

“Do not be the investors who miss out on the golden opportunity we present,” the President said.

“I do not see why we cannot become prolific partners in exploring iron ore, as well as steel production, and energy across the board”, he added.

He said Nigeria is ready for serious business as his administration will deal decisively with any and all entrenched interests in the country who undermine investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

He pledged to remove all bottlenecks standing in the way of profitable and legitimate enterprise.

He said Africa’s largest economy and its systems are being reformed and upgraded.

He asked Qatar’s captains of industry to report any government official who demands a bribe or any form of inducement at any point in their business endeavour moving forward with full assurance of their direct access to the President’s Office.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past. Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past, because there is no obstacle in the future.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me. Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward. Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest.

“Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion. We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles. We have done so much within nine months. And I am assuring you, it is free entry, and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments,” the President stated.

“My responsibility is to tell you that Nigeria is open for business, and to assure you that your investments are safe in our hands. We have men and women of great reputation here. And we believe we can forge a good committee that will advance our discussions to fruitful conclusions.

“A nation is an artificial entity unless there are good people to drive it. People build great nations and we have great people. We are ready,” the President affirmed.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, said his country looks forward to exploring opportunities in Nigeria, owing to its population demography and market, as it seeks to prioritize new investments in low carbon initiatives, mineral products, petroleum chemicals, industry, and consumables.