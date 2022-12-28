Nigeria Is An IDP Camp – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi,has said that as long as Nigerians are made to sleep in camps for Internally Displaced Persons, the country remains an IDP camp.

He, however, revealed that his ambition was ensure that every Nigerian sleeps and wakes up as proud citizens of the country.

Obi said this while addressing journalists during the unveiling of Prof Akin Oshintokun as the new Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, replacing Doyin Okupe who was convicted of violating money laundering Act.

Obi was quoted as saying: “We are trying to build a better Nigeria. Over this period, I have been traveling, I have been in various states visiting people in difficult positions, living in IDP camps.

“If Nigerians are made to leave their homes and live in IDP camps, then Nigeria as a country is an IDP camp because these are Nigerians that should be in their homes.

“The purpose of government is to care for its citizens and the first line of care is the less privileged, government takes care of the less privileged people.

“My commitment is to ensure that every Nigerian sleeps and wakes up feeling proud to be a Nigerian and not live in an IDP camp.”