Nigeria Fulfills Financial Obligations To AU, Pays All 2023 Dues

Nigeria has successfully fulfilled its annual financial commitment to the African Union (AU) for the year 2023. Adamu Lamuwa, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this announcement while attending the 43rd ordinary session of the AU Executive Council in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to TheCable, President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to travel to Nairobi on Saturday to participate in the fifth mid-year coordination meeting (5thMYCM) of the AU, the regional economic communities (RECs), the regional mechanisms (RMs), and the AU member states.

Lamuwa highlighted that the prompt payment of Nigeria’s 2023 dues signifies the country’s unwavering dedication to fulfilling its responsibilities as a member-state of the AU. He commended President Tinubu for his commitment to timely financial contributions.

During the executive council meeting, Lamuwa expressed his appreciation for the positive outlook displayed by African countries and the effective implementation of AU departments and organs over the past three years in the budget drafting process.

He also conveyed Nigeria’s position on the proposed 2024 AU budget. Lamuwa stressed the importance of an austerity-driven budget that focuses on achieving tangible results while avoiding redundancy. He emphasized the need for accountability and responsible resource management, encouraging other member countries to fulfill their financial obligations.

Additionally, Lamuwa called for greater synergy among AU organs and departments and proposed that the AU Commission (AUC) minimize travel costs by hosting more meetings at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The permanent secretary disclosed that the ministerial-level meeting, which preceded the participation of heads of state, had chosen education as the theme for the AU in 2024. Lamuwa highlighted the alignment of this theme with President Tinubu’s domestic focus on prioritizing education, noting the timely and advantageous nature of his leadership in Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).