Nigeria Falls to 38th in Latest FIFA Rankings

Nigeria has dropped to 38th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. The Super Eagles now hold 1498.93 points, down from their previous 1520.27 points, reflecting a significant shift in their international standing.

Previously ranked 30th in March, Nigeria’s decline follows mixed performances in recent matches after finishing as runners-up in the African Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles drew 1-1 against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in a match held in Ivory Coast.

These results have cast doubt on Nigeria’s prospects for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, as the team struggles to secure crucial victories. The downward trend in the FIFA rankings highlights the challenges Nigeria continues to face on the international football stage.