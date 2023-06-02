Nigeria Face South Korea In U-20 World Cup Quarter-Finals

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are set to face South Korea in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

South Korea secured their spot in the quarter-finals with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Ecuador on Thursday night, paving the way for a highly anticipated match against the Flying Eagles.

The quarter-final clash between the Flying Eagles and South Korea is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 4, at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm.

This upcoming match will mark the third meeting between both countries at the U-20 World Cup level. South Korea emerged victorious in their first encounter in 2005, defeating Nigeria 2-1 in the Netherlands.

However, the Flying Eagles managed to secure a 1-0 win in their second encounter during the 2013 edition held in Turkey.

Football enthusiasts around the world eagerly anticipate this exciting quarter-final clash, as both teams aim to advance further in the prestigious tournament and showcase their skills on the international stage.

Quarter-final fixtures:

Israel vs Brazil – Saturday, 6.30 pm

Colombia vs Italy – Saturday, 10 pm

South Korea vs Nigeria – Sunday, 6.30 pm

USA vs Uruguay – Sunday, 10 pm