Nigeria Customs Service Board Confirms Appointment of I DCG, 2 ACGs

The Nigeria Customs Service Board during its 55th Regular meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National planning Zainab Ahmad held on 28 June 2022 at Customs Headquarters confirmed the appointment of a Deputy Comptroller General of Customs and 2 Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs.

The appointed Officers are DCG Hamza Gumi in charge of Human Resource and Development, ACG Ahmad Nasir from the Tariff and Trade Department and ACG Mustapha Sarkin-Kebbi in charge of Training and Coordination at Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

The three officers, in the presence of their colleagues, friends and family were decorated with their new ranks by the CGC at the NCS Headquarters conference hall on the 4th of July 2022.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (RTD) congratulated these gallant officers and in his remarks noted their individual contributions in elevating the status of the Service. He thanked them for their efforts and sacrifices while noting that their elevation comes with heightened expectations at the level of policy making in Customs Management.

Deputy Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Human Resource and Development, Hamza Gumi, on behalf of the decorated officers thank the Nigeria Customs Service Board for the confidence reposed on them and assured Management of their commitment to effective delivery of their responsibilities.

FG TASKS APPPN TO BRIDGE INFRASTRUCTURE DEFICIT IN AFRICA

The Federal Government has tasked the Africa Public-Private Partnership Network (APPPN) Summit to roll out policies and programmes that would bridge the infrastructure deficit in the African continent.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure while declaring open the Africa PPP Network Summit which was organized by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) with the theme: “Financing Africa’s Infrastructure through PPP” in Abuja.

SGF stressed the huge opportunities for private investment in Africa through the provision of critical sectors of the economy so as to bridge its infrastructure deficit. In his words:

As we all know that, Africa faces huge infrastructure gaps, but this also presents huge opportunities for private investment through public-private partnerships, especially in energy, housing, transportation, agriculture, technology, waste management, and social services and amenities. The continent requires energy, transportation, and new satellite cities to accommodate millions of people moving from rural to urban areas. Indeed, all sectors of the African economy are yearning for massive investment to fast- track infrastructure development and structural transformation that will impact the citizenry.

He also emphasized the need for financial sector development by strengthening regulatory and institutional frameworks to improve governance and increase competition, improving access to finance and financial literacy, developing payment systems, and enhancing creditor rights.

To be able to stimulate and create a vibrant private sector on the continent, and accelerate infrastructure development, the SGF said there is need to create a conducive investment climate, reduce risks and costs of doing business and by securing private property rights, improve governance, fighting corruption, simplify regulations, and promote competition; which according to him, if they are addressed, would promote infrastructure development in African continent.

The Africa Public-Private Partnership Network (APPPN) Summit is a network of PPP units and practitioners across the continent established out of a greater realisation and consensus of the need for collaboration between Africa PPP units for the achievement of Africa’s infrastructure development.