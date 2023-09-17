Nigeria, Cuba Partner for Agricultural, Security Advancement

On the sidelines of the G77 + China Leaders’ Summit, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari has signed a Memorandum of Agreement on behalf of the Federal Government with Cuba on food security and agriculture advancement.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) is a historic journey to strengthen the ties between Nigeria and Cuba in the field of agriculture.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Agriculture of Cuba in the presence of officials from both countries.

During the pre-signing meeting, Sen. Kyari lauded the willingness of Cuba’s government to partner with Nigeria, noting both countries share a common vision for their people.

The Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude for the shared insights into Nigeria’s pressing food and agricultural opportunities and challenges.

He also underlined Nigeria’s demographic advantage, vast land resources, immense agricultural potential, promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for food and nutrition security.

“It was in this spirit that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development evolved into the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security,” he said.

Senator Kyari extended a hand of partnership to his Cuban counterparts with a focus on vital areas such as bio-fortification of agricultural produce, improvement of agricultural seeds and seedlings, agricultural mechanization, cutting-edge technologies for increased yields, and the reduction of post-harvest losses.

The Minister also said that “Nigeria is keenly interested in collaborating with Cuba in the domains of poultry, livestock, and fisheries.

Key areas of cooperation include veterinary medicine, vaccine development, artificial insemination, and the development of pastures and ranching as essential components in curbing the challenges posed by inefficient open grazing of cattle.

Others are training, capacity building, and knowledge transfer as the cornerstone of any thriving agricultural economy.