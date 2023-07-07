Nigeria, China To Build Baseline Interferometry System

Nigeria and China have embarked on an ambitious endeavor to establish the first-of-its-kind baseline interferometry system.

This cutting-edge technology aims to revolutionize the monitoring of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, bringing about significant advancements in disaster prevention and management.

The baseline interferometry system represents a leap forward in seismic and volcanic activity monitoring.

By utilizing an array of highly sensitive instruments strategically placed across the region, this innovative technology enables scientists to measure even the most subtle ground movements and changes.

Through the precise analysis of data collected, the system can accurately detect and forecast seismic events and volcanic eruptions, providing invaluable insights for disaster preparedness and response.