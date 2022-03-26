Nigeria Can Qualify For World Cup -Okocha

Former Nigeria captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has expressed the believe that the Super Eagles of Nigeria now can qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This was after they drew 0-0 against Ghana on Friday.

The game, a=the first leg of a World Cup play-off, was played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Nigeria will now host Ghana in the second leg fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Tuesday.

But Okocha believes credit should be given to the Super Eagles for their impressive display against Ghana.

“We could not separate both teams because nobody wanted to lose the game.

“We must give credit to the players considering the fact that they have given themselves a good chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup,” Okocha said on Supersports.